Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has not commented on the unrest that poses the most serious challenge to his rule.

The crisis began when prominent activist Jawar Mohammed told supporters the government had removed his personal security detail. He has since urged calm.

The U.S. Embassy says the new Ethiopia that many want will not be built by those who choose violence and intimidation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD