Bella is volunteering to treat wounded protesters in the capital, Conakry.
President Alpha Conde’s mandate ends in December 2020 but he seeks a referendum to allow a third term in the West African nation.
Also Wednesday the leader of the coalition that called for the protests faces a hearing after his arrest last week. He’s in court along with five others with the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution.
