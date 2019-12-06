“Our team is heartbroken,” the orphanage said. It added that resident watchdog Hunter was by the giraffe’s side when it died. The dog then sat in front of the empty room for a while.

The giraffe arrived at the orphanage a few weeks ago, just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.

Caretaker Janie Van Heerden said the two animals had bonded immediately.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD