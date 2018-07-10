JOHANNESBURG — About 20 people have been injured in a charter plane crash near South Africa’s capital, Pretoria.

Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24, says the injuries in Tuesday’s crash range from minor to critical.

South African news outlet eNCA says the crash occurred near an airport in the Wonderboom area.

Photographs from the scene show a damaged charter aircraft in a field.

Authorities are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.