By Associated Press December 11, 2019 at 1:43 PM ESTNIAMEY, Niger — Adviser to Niger’s president says at least 70 soldiers have been killed by suspected jihadists in deadliest attack yet.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy