By Associated PressJuly 8, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDTJOHANNESBURG — Africa’s confirmed coronavirus cases now above a half-million as South Africa becomes a global hot spot.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy