BERLIN — A humanitarian aid group says gunmen on Libya-flagged patrol boats have threatened the crew of its rescue ship Alan Kurdi and the migrants it was rescuing, firing shots into the air and water.

Sea-Eye’s spokesman Gordon Isler told The Associated Press that the unprecedented incident Saturday on the Mediterranean Sea was a “total shock” for the rescue crew, but that they had managed to bring all the roughly 90 migrants on board without any serious injuries.