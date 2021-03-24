“The soldiers then forced the passengers to leave the mini-buses. The men were separated from the women, who were allowed to walk away. Shortly afterward, the men were shot,” the statement said, adding that the “horrific event further underscores the need for the protection of civilians during this ongoing conflict.”
There was no immediate reaction from the Ethiopian government.
Concern continues to grow over the humanitarian situation in the region that is home to 6 million of Ethiopia’s more than 110 million people. Authorities haven’t cited a death toll in the war.
