Members of a search and rescue mission carry bodies at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia, March 10, 2019. (Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)

Law students, tourists, writers, academics and a large number of aid workers and employees of the United Nations were among those who died in Sunday’s Ethio­pian Airlines crash en route to Kenya.

The 157 victims represented 35 nationalities, a testament to the how international the route between East Africa’s two premier cities has become. Addis Ababa, home to the African Union, has been called the political capital of the region, while vibrant Nairobi is the commercial capital. Both host the regional headquarters for several international institutions and large populations of expatriates.

Kenya suffered the biggest loss among the countries represented on the flight, losing 32 of its citizens. The United Nations, which has major operations in both Kenya and Ethiopia, was the hardest-hit organization. Many of the 19 U.N. staffers on board Ethio­pian Airlines Flight 302 were traveling to Nairobi for a U.N. environmental conference, which opened Monday with flags at half staff and a minute of silence for the victims.

“The environmental community is in mourning today,” the U.N. Environment Program said in a statement, describing the loss of “seasoned scientists, members of academia and other partners.”

The United Nations’ Rome-based World Food Program, which takes the lead in feeding millions of people across the world and in the Horn of Africa, lost seven employees.

“As we mourn, let us reflect that each of these WFP colleagues were willing to travel and work far from their homes and loved ones to help make the world a better place to live,” Executive Director David Beasely said in a statement. “That was their calling, as it is for the rest of the WFP family.”



A Kenyan woman is comforted by a Red Cross worker after getting information about her loved ones that were on board Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, March 10, 2019. (Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Among the victims from the WFP was Irish aid worker Michael Ryan, who had been set to move from Cork, Ireland, to Rome in a matter of months and left behind a wife and two children, one just 7 months old.

He was described by the Irish Independent newspaper as one of the country’s most respected aid workers, involved in projects in Asia and Africa, including with Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh.

“Michael was doing life-changing work in Africa,” said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Two Italians working with WFP, Virginia Chimenti and Maria Pilar Buzzetti, were also killed.

Buzzetti, around 30, had been with the WFP for almost four years as a consultant and office assistant. She was also a contributing editor to the Mediterranean Affairs think tank.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Messagero, Buzzetti’s mother said her daughter usually called her upon arrival, and she immediately sensed that something was wrong when there was no call on Sunday.

Italian media outlets quoted family members on Sunday, who described her as a humanitarian worker with a “passion that has taken her around the world.”

Her colleague Virginia Chimenti had been with the WFP for almost two years as a budget officer.

Other Italians killed in the crash were aid advocate Paolo Dieci, who worked with the International Committee for the Development of Peoples, a nongovernmental organization that seeks to end poverty and the denial of rights across the globe.

Three Italians working with humanitarian agency Africa Tremila — treasurer Matteo Ravasio, Carlo Spini and his wife Gabriella Viggiani — were also killed. Among the NGO’s projects listed on its website are health and food security programs in several African nations, India and Cuba.

According to Italian TV channel Rai, Carlo Spini was a retired doctor, whose “love for Africa” had intensified after his retirement, the mayor of their hometown said.

At least seven British citizens were also killed in the plane crash. One of them was Joanna Toole, who worked with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome and was on her way to the U.N. Environment Assembly, where she was supposed to represent FAO’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Department starting Monday.

Responding to her death on Sunday, FAO Fisheries and Aquaculture Director Manuel Barange said Toole was a “wonderful human being, who loved her work with a passion.”

Her father, Adrian Toole, told the British newspaper Devon Live: “Joanna was genuinely one of those people who you never heard a bad word about.”

The Addis Ababa office for Catholic Relief Services was also particularly hard hit, losing four senior Ethio­pian staffers who were traveling to Nairobi for a training program related to the organization’s extensive aid programs in Ethiopia.

They were identified as Sara Chalachew, Getnet Alemayehu, Sintayehu Aymeku and Mulusew Alem, all senior managers who had been with the organization for a long time.

“It’s a really big loss for us,” said country representative John Shumlansky, who has been visiting the families of the deceased.

The Save the Children charity reported the death of Tamirat Mulu Demessie, who worked in child protection and had a regional role that required him to fly frequently between the countries of the region.

The International Organization for Migration reported the death of Anne-Katin Feigl, a young German staffer working on a Sudan mission.

“The staff are in a state of shock,” said Catherine Northing, the chief of mission. “Her tragic passing has left a big hole, and we will all miss her greatly.”

The families of at least two politicians were directly impacted by Sunday’s crash. In Slovakia, Anton Hrnko, a member of parliament with the Slovak National Party, confirmed on social media that his wife, his son and his daughter were on the ill-fated flight. Hrnko wrote that he was “in deep grief.”

On Facebook, Sicilian Regional President Nello Musumeci confirmed the death of Sebastiano Tusa, the region’s official cultural heritage councilor, which is the equivalent of a regional minister. Musumeci wrote that Tusa had been on his way to Kenya for work, and he mourned the politician as a “man who loved Sicily like few others.”

Noack reported from Berlin.

