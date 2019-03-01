The Somali militant Islamist group al-Shabab claimed a double-bombing and siege of a hotel in downtown Mogadishu that began at night and continued through the day on Friday.

Police officials said 29 people were confirmed dead so far, 80 were wounded, and militants were still holed up inside a house adjacent to the Maka al-Mukarama hotel, engaging in sporadic gunfire with officers.

The hotel is on a street lined with restaurants and shops in the heart of Somalia’s capital city. Al-Shabab attacks Mogadishu frequently and its deadliest attack ever — a truck bomb that killed more than 500 in 2017 — took place just a mile down the same road as the ongoing siege.

Photos and videos of the attack posted on social media on Thursday night showed the hotel in flames and ambulances run by the private Aamin Ambulance service rushing to the scene.

In January, al-Shabab staged a similar siege on a hotel in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, which lasted almost 20 hours and resulted in 21 deaths.

Despite years of large-scale military assistance from neighboring African countries and the United States, Somalia’s army has struggled to prevent al-Shabab’s nearly relentless attacks in Mogadishu and around the country.

The militants aim to overthrow Somalia’s government, and before a large-scale offensive against them in 2011, they controlled most of the country. They now are limited to rural areas, but their ability to mount attacks has stunted Somalia’s economic growth and deepened a humanitarian crisis by preventing aid from reaching those in areas they control.

