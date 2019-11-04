Many Algerian magistrates have been on strike for days over what they call increasing pressure from the government. They want the justice minister fired.

The government says strikers are a minority and their protests are preventing others from working.

The government wants the magistrates back at work before Algeria’s Dec. 12 presidential election, because they ensure elections are carried out according to the law.

