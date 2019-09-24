ALGIERS, Algeria — Algerian state media says eight newborns have died in a fire in the maternity wing of a hospital near the country’s border with Tunisia.

ENTV television and national radio reported that the fire broke out at 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) Tuesday in the hospital in the town of El Oued, 600 kilometers (360 miles) southwest of the capital. The report did not say whether any adults were hurt.