Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. (Reuters)

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation Tuesday night, ending his two-decade rule following weeks of massive demonstrations against his continued political aspirations, the state news agency reported.

The announcement, though expected, nevertheless represents a stunning turn of events for the North African nation, which joins the ranks of Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and Yemen, where autocrats have been pushed out of office by populist pressure in recent years.

The ailing and wheelchair-bound Bouteflika, who is 82, has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. His resignation came a day after his office announced on state media that he would step down before April 28.

Read more:

Algeria’s powerful army chief calls for president to be declared unfit for office

Algeria’s president will not run for fifth term after mass protests demanding he step aside

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news