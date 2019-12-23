Gaid Salah, who also served as vice minister of defense, died in a military hospital in the capital, Algiers, according to state radio. He was said to be either 79 or 80, according to local media reports, and although he had suffered heart problems in the past, his death caught most Algerians unawares.

A stalwart of the resistance movement that won Algeria’s independence from France in 1962 after a seven-year war, Gaid Salah was widely viewed as the nation’s most powerful figure at the time of his death. The military, as in other North African nations, plays an instrumental role in society and politics.

For decades, Gaid Salah supported President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, a fellow veteran of the independence war who had ruled Algeria since 1999. But this year, after hundreds of thousands took to the streets to denounce the 82-year-old’s bid for a fifth term in office, Gaid Salah turned against Bouteflika. In March, Gaid Salah took the extraordinary measure of urging that Bouteflika be declared unfit for office.

A month later, Bouteflika was pushed out of office, and Gaid Salah emerged as the primary power broker in the nation, a key Western ally against terrorism and a key political and economic player in the region. Gaid Salah went further, pushing for anti-corruption measures, especially targeting members of Bouteflika’s clique, including the former autocrat’s brother, Said, and powerful intelligence officials.

Gaid Salah also championed fresh presidential elections in the hope that a new elected leader would end the country’s biggest political crisis in decades.

But thousands of Algerians took the streets in anger, declaring the election a sham because all five candidates were former members of Bouteflika’s government. The protesters called for a boycott of the vote, which they claimed was intended to preserve Bouteflika’s clique.

Gaid Salah’s choice for president, former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune, went on to win the election by a comfortable margin, though the turnout was 40 percent.

Four days ago, Gaid Salah and Tebboune embraced at Tebboune’s inauguration ceremony. On Monday, Tebboune announced a week of mourning to remember Gaid Salah, who has been temporarily replaced by another senior general, according to state media.

Correction: A previous version of this post incorrectly said that Algeria became independent from France in 1972. This post has been corrected.

