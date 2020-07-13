“He also forcefully collected and took control of her credit and debit cards as well as the operation of her bank accounts including the receipt of her monthly retirement benefits and allowances over the period of 15 months,” Mba said.
The victim, a retired civil servant in the United States, was rescued by a Police Intelligence Response Team following information received from some Nigerians, he said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.