By Associated PressNovember 2, 2020 at 1:53 PM ESTADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Amnesty International says survivors of a rebel massacre in Ethiopia on Sunday have counted 54 bodies in a schoolyard.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy