The United Nations reported earlier this month that more than 700 people were killed and at least 168 injured in the fighting from December 2017 to September 2019, with the Hema herding community mostly targeted by the Lendu farming community. The U.N. human rights office said killings, rapes and other violence targeting the Hema may amount to crimes against humanity.

Menya said the Congolese arrivals are “bringing a lot of shock” to available resources in Uganda, a country that already hosts 1.3 million refugees, many who fled the civil war in neighboring South Sudan. The U.N. refugee agency noted funding gaps in September, saying it was operating at only 35% of its total requirements.