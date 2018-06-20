LUSAKA, Zambia — Police in Zambia say at least 10 miners are dead after a mine dump collapsed about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the capital, Lusaka.

Illegal mining has been a sensitive subject for the government of the southern African nation for years. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

Copperbelt Province police commissioner Charity Katanga says 10 bodies have been retrieved and several other people were injured.

