Major roads in the northern part of the country have been cut off in several places by the heavy rains since Monday, leaving some villages isolated.
On Wednesday a dam overflowed near the Tanambe community, some 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of the capital, Antananarivo, flooding several area villages and farmlands.
Serious damage is feared to rice production in the region that is considered Madagascar’s breadbasket.
“We can’t give numbers yet but crops are almost completely inundated,” Elack Olivier Andriakaja with the national disaster management office told reporters Thursday.
The rain will continue next week, Andriakaja said.
