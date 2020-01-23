ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — At least 13 people have died in flooding and landslides caused by torrential rains in Madagascar this week, authorities said Thursday, with the military deployed to help evacuate people at risk from rising waters.

Another 19 people are missing and more than 47,000 people are threatened across the Indian Ocean island nation, disaster officials said. They called those numbers preliminary. Eighteen of the missing were carried away when trying to cross a river to return to their village, Mitsinjo, in the northwest.