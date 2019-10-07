The district is popular with tourists visiting nearby Volcanoes National Park to see gorillas. It is not yet known whether tourists were among those killed. Eighteen Rwandans were wounded.

Dozens of rebel groups are active in mineral-rich eastern Congo, and the Rwandan district has been attacked repeatedly in the past.

The Rwanda Development Board, which promotes tourism, says in a statement that order has been restored in the area.

