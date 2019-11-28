The West African nation said he must leave no later than Dec. 1.

EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said the European External Action Service was informed earlier this month about the request for Nette’s departure. She said for the EU, “nothing can justify such a measure in the overall good relations which existed to date between the EU and Benin.”

She said they have requested urgent clarification for the decision.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD