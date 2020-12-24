The dugout canoe capsized near the town of Kolokoto, he said.
“A strong wind blew and caused this incident,” he said. “We have so far recorded a balance sheet provisionally of 33 dead people and seven survivors.”
He said owners must respect regulations that prohibit night boats.
“More Congolese traders have been forced to be confined in Uganda following the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “They wanted to return to their country ... We deplore this behavior which often leads to deaths. Night boats are to be discouraged.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.