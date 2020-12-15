Abubakar Shekau, the group’s leader, said in an overnight audio message that fighters stormed the school to discourage “Western education,” according to Nigerian media outlets and researchers who reviewed the recording.

Boko Haram — which roughly translates to “Western education is forbidden” — has fought since 2009 to dominate the country’s northeast with an extreme form of Islam, killing more than 36,000 people.

“What happened in Katsina was done to promote Islam and discourage un-Islamic practices,” Shekau said in the audio.

Officials in Africa’s most populous nation initially blamed bandits for the mass kidnapping. Gangs in the area are known to abduct people for ransom. But Friday’s attack bore the hallmarks of a Boko Haram raid, signaling that its fighters have moved nearly 500 miles west.

Shekau — a commander known for bloodthirstiness even among the world’s most violent extremist organizations — seemed to be sending a message, said Bulama Bukarti, a Boko Haram specialist at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change in London.

“He wanted to make a big political statement that we are attacking you in the northeast, we are abducting your children in the northeast, and now we are doing it in the northwest,” Bukarti said. “This is a huge announcement — an audacious demonstration of capacity.”

The Science School in the town of Kankara is now empty. More than 800 students studied there before the attack — all boys.

Now they risk being forced into Shekau’s army. Boko Haram has swollen its ranks over the years by striking towns, kidnapping children and ordering them to join or die. Those who escape often face months of military detention after fleeing home as authorities investigate if they are still loyal to the group.

The extremists set off international outrage in 2014 after abducting more than 270 girls in the northeastern town of Chibok. Then-first lady Michelle Obama helped make the crime go viral with the hashtag: #BringBackOurGirls.

A similar plea surfaced on social media this weekend as parents in Kankara took to the streets in protest, urging Nigerian leaders to rescue their children: #BringBackOurBoys.