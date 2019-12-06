Lawyers for the ruling party on Friday called the fraud allegations baseless and said international election observers called the election free and fair.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi remains in office after the ruling party won 38 of the 57 seats in the National Assembly and the opposition coalition won 15.

The peaceful, diamond-rich southern African nation had expected its tightest election in history after former President Ian Khama broke away from the ruling party and his hand-picked successor and announced his support for the opposition coalition instead.

