He said Botswana must resolve to shift the economy away from an overreliance on natural resources such as diamonds.

Masisi took office last year as the hand-picked successor of Ian Khama, who later accused him of straying from his policies.

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party easily won enough parliament seats in last month’s vote. The party has been in power since independence in 1966.

