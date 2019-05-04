ALGIERS, Algeria — A security official in Algeria says the influential brother of the country’s former longtime president has been detained for questioning.

The official on Saturday confirmed Algerian media reports saying Said Bouteflika was detained along with two generals, both former chiefs of Algeria’s security services.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly due to the discreet nature of security services and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Said Bouteflika is the brother of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who resigned under pressure from protesters and Algeria’s army chief after 20 years in office.

