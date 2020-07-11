By Associated PressJuly 11, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDTLAGOS, Nigeria — A building has collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria and scores of people have gathered at the scene.Local reports say two people are dead.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightAssociated Press live video shows emergency tape separating the mound of rubble from murmuring onlookers.Such collapses are alarmingly common in Africa’s largest city and elsewhere in Nigeria, where corruption often hollows out building standards.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy