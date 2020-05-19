The two main candidates for Wednesday’s contest are the spokesman for Nkurunziza’s ruling party, Evariste Ndayishimiye, and a perennial opposition figure, Agathon Rwasa.

Nkurunziza, Ndayishimiye and Rwasa were all rebel leaders during the 1993-2005 civil war and come from the Hutu majority group. Both Ndayishimiye and Rwasa have assured their supporters of victory, setting the stage for street protests in the likely event that Rwasa is not announced the winner.

The ruling party has garnered support through social welfare schemes, such as free maternal care, but has also been accused by human rights groups of regularly intimidating people into voting for them and using mass arrests to silence anti-government voices. The country’s economy is practically nonexistent, and more than 90 percent of its people rely on subsistence farming, leaving them susceptible to climate shocks.

“The Burundian people are determined to shape Burundi anew,” said Rwasa in a phone interview. “Our agitation is embarrassing the dictatorial system which relies on harsh measures as if we were in a state of emergency. Despite this negative attitude and all ill treatments, we hope to get the big victory.”

More than 140 members of Rwasa’s party have been arrested since campaigning began on April 27, according to SOS Medias Burundi, a group of independent journalists.

Most foreign media outlets have been barred from reporting inside Burundi. Last Thursday, the government expelled a team of experts and the country’s World Health Organization representative after he raised concerns about large election rallies.

Regional election observers were also barred from monitoring Wednesday’s election as the government said they would have to abide by 14-day quarantine protocols after entering the country.

Nkurunziza’s government has refused to cooperate with the International Criminal Court and the United Nations’ human rights organization. The Burundian diaspora, which generally aligns with the opposition, will not be able to vote on Wednesday because Burundian embassies have decided that doing so would breach social distancing measures.

At a recent rally Ndayishimiye assuaged public concerns about the coronavirus, which has only been confirmed in 42 people there.

“Do not be afraid. God loves Burundi and if there are people who have tested positive, it is so that God may manifest his power in Burundi,” he told supporters.

Ndayishimiye controls the ruling party’s youth wing, known as the Imbonerakure, who act as a sort of quasi-police force, especially in rural areas. U.N. investigators have repeatedly pointed to the Imbonerakure as the perpetrators of brutal crackdowns, citing instances of summary executions, torture, sexual violence and mass arrests.

After Nkurunziza extended his mandate and ran again for president in 2015, the military and Imbonerakure quashed street protests. Over the next two years, at least 1,200 were killed in violence the U.N. says was mostly carried out by the state’s various security forces. Almost all of the 400,000 that were displaced by the violence remain in camps, mostly in Tanzania, where they are unable to vote.

“The human rights situation is catastrophic on two fronts,” said Janvier Bigirimana, a Burundian lawyer and human rights activist living in exile in Belgium. “First, opposition activists continue to experience all kinds of violence with total impunity. Second, the government of Burundi favored the electoral campaign while sacrificing human lives in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.”

Rwasa’s rallies have drawn large crowds despite the specter of a crackdown. As a rebel leader, Rwasa was also accused of numerous human rights abuses, but human rights groups have praised his restraint even as hundreds of his supporters are arrested.

“His members have been pretty good about not retaliating in face of arrests and killings,” said Lane Hartill, an American researcher at the Burundi Human Rights Initiative. “Having said that, the temperature is increasing. Everyone’s really on edge.”

Hartill and Burundian activists expressed some skepticism that Nkurunziza would step down, even if his own chosen successor won the election. Nkurunziza adopted the title of “eternal supreme guide” of his ruling party two years ago.

If Nkurunziza does step down, he is assured a $530,000 parting gift as well as a luxury mansion according to a law passed in his most recent term. The law gave some activists reason to believe that he would step down, and that real change, however incremental, might be afoot.

“We want a project of a hopeful society for a destitute population,” said Anschaire Nikoyagize, president of Ligue Iteka, a Burundian human rights organization, from exile in Uganda. “The constant courage and commitment of a population subjected to bloody repression and all the hate speech emanating from the Burundian authorities will lead to a popular revolution if it not heard.”



