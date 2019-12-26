Nkurunziza in 2018 said he would not run again but that comment was received with skepticism by some observers. The president made the announcement while launching a new constitution that extended the length of a presidential term from five years to seven.

AD

AD

At the time Nkurunziza declared that he would support whoever is selected in 2020 and added that “a man can change his position in bed but he cannot change his word.”

The 55-year-old president earlier this month in comments to security forces said it was the last time he would give them his holiday wishes as Burundi’s leader. He also urged them to keep “cohesion and discipline” and avoid “disorder.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD