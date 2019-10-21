The president visited the city of Mbanza-Ngungu on Monday to express his condolences.
The United Nations-backed Radio Okapi cites a local official as saying the brakes on the bus may have failed.
Minister of National Solidarity Steve Mbikayi brought three mobile clinics and a medical team. He says the wounded will be brought back to the capital, Kinshasa for further treatment.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD