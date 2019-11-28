Governments and institutions in the West are under growing pressure to return artifacts taken decades or centuries ago, especially from Africa. Some have begun assessing their collections and discussing next steps to take.

Last year a report commissioned by French President Emmanuel Macron recommended that French museums give back works taken without consent, if African countries request them.

The Cambridge statement says it is not yet known when and how the looted bronze statue will be returned.

