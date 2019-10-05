The release came a day after Biya ordered the military court to halt the prosecutions as part of a national dialogue intended to restore peace in the West African nation, especially in the English-speaking regions where more than 2,000 people have been killed. Earlier this week Biya ordered the release of 333 separatists held for misdemeanors.

Kamto’s lawyer Emmanuel Simh said while they were pleased with the decision, an earlier release would have been better to allow Kamto to participate in the national dialogue.

His spokesman Sosthene Medard Lipot said they will continue to press for Kamto to be officially handed his victory and recognized as Cameroon’s president.

“Biya should have ordered the justice system that he manipulates to hasten Kamtos judgement instead of asking him to be freed,” he said. “We wanted to prove in the military tribunal that the insurrection charges against our leader, just because he was fighting to be given his stolen victory, were mere fabrications by the Biya regime to jail him.”

Among those who have gained freedom is 25-year old Sabastien Ngomfoue.

“Paul Biya has done the right thing,” he said. “What he should do if he wants peace is to hand power over to Kamto whom he knows won the election.”

