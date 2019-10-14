The government of the southern African nation on Monday said the drought that began last year has affected more than 800,000 people in the southern province of Cunene alone, along with nearly a million cattle.
The government statement notes a “severe water and grazing crisis.”
Earlier this month it said more than 200,000 people in Huila province are affected. Cuando-Cubango and Namibe provinces also are facing drought.
