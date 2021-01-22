Last week, the rebels attacked just outside the capital, Bangui, but were repelled by U.N. peacekeeping forces. The U.N. mission has asked the U.N. Security Council for more troops.
The rebels are carrying out sporadic attacks in towns far from Bangui and on the RN3 highway, the crucial supply line linking the capital with neighboring Cameroon.
The coalition of armed groups is calling for Touadera’s resignation. He was re-elected in a contentious vote on Dec. 27.
Militias claiming to represent ethnic or other groups control two-thirds of the country’s territory, raising questions about government’s control of the vast, mineral-rich central African nation.
