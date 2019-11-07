Takuma Sakuragi, 76, is a former city assemblyman from central Japan’s Aichi. He was detained in 2013 when found carrying about 3.3 kilograms of illegal stimulants in his luggage, according to Japanese news reports.

Sakuragi pled not guilty. He said a Nigerian acquaintance had asked him to carry the suitcase.

Chinese law exempts people over the age of 75 from the death penalty, which is often imposed for drug-related offenses.

