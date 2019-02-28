DAKAR, Senegal — Congo’s health ministry says four confirmed Ebola patients are missing after an attack Wednesday on a treatment center in the eastern city of Butembo.

It was the second attack on an Ebola treatment center in the past week. Assailants attacked another center on Sunday in Katwa, killing one person and injuring another

The ministry said late Wednesday that 32 of the 38 suspected Ebola patients fled. Those found, including eight confirmed to have Ebola, have all been temporarily transferred to another center.

The ministry is searching for the four missing patients, who are highly infectious.

Health workers in this region of continued insecurity in Congo have struggled for the trust of local communities.

At least 488 Ebola deaths have been confirmed in the nation’s 10th outbreak.

