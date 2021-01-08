Kabila was assassinated in the presidential palace in the capital, Kinshasa, on Jan. 16, 2001 by one of his bodyguards, who was killed minutes later by security forces. Kapend, Kabila’s cousin and aide-de-camp, was the accused ringleader in the assassination.
Two years later, a Kinshasa court sentenced 26 people to death in connection with the killing. Some 64 others were sentenced to terms ranging from six months to life.
Laurent Kabila’s son Joseph took over after his father’s assassination and served as president from 2001-2019.
