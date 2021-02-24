The West African country of 31 million was selected as the first recipient after sending a rollout plan to Covax proving its health-care teams and cold chain equipment were ready to support a quick distribution.

Other nations across West Africa are expected to soon receive similar shipments from Covax.

The doses touching down in the capital, Accra, come from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Boxes of vaccines left Mumbai for Dubai on Tuesday, where a logistics crew picked up hundreds of thousands of syringes, before hurtling toward Africa’s west coast.

At the airport in Accra, workers will load the doses into trucks bound for communities across the country. Ghana plans to first protect the vulnerable: health-care personnel, the elderly and those with medical conditions that increase their risk of serious illness.