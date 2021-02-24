The West African country of 31 million was selected as the first recipient after sending a rollout plan to Covax proving its health-care teams and cold chain equipment were ready to support a quick distribution.

Other nations across West Africa are expected to soon receive similar shipments from Covax.

The doses touching down in the capital, Accra, come from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Boxes of vaccines left Mumbai on Tuesday for Dubai, where a logistics crew picked up hundreds of thousands of syringes, before hurtling toward Africa’s west coast.

At the airport in Accra, workers will load the doses into trucks bound for communities across the country. Ghana plans to first protect the vulnerable: health-care personnel, the elderly and those with medical conditions that increase their risk of serious illness.

“In the days ahead, front line workers will begin to receive vaccines, and the next phase in the fight against this disease can begin — the ramping up of the largest immunization campaign in history,” Henrietta Fore, the executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, said in a statement.

By Wednesday, Ghana had recorded more than 80,700 coronavirus cases and 580 deaths.

The nation imposed tight restrictions after the pandemic hit, sealing its land borders and airspace, and increased pay for doctors and nurses.

More than 300,000 community health workers have received vaccine distribution training in the coronavirus era, building on Ghana’s past polio-eradication campaigns, health officials said.

The goal is to vaccinate 20 million people, Kwame Amponsa-Akyianu, Ghana's program manager for immunization, told reporters earlier this month. It’s unclear how long that mission could take, but the first shots are expected to be administered early next week.

