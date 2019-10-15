An appeal of last week’s High Court ruling would further delay a trial.
Zuma’s legal team has until the end of this month to file the appeal.
Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018, when he was forced to resign by the ruling African National Congress party amid separate allegations of corruption linked to the controversial Gupta family.
The scandals sparked outrage and badly hurt the ANC’s reputation.
