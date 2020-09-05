By Associated PressSeptember 5, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDTBAMAKO, Mali — Diplomat says Mali’s deposed president has been evacuated to Abu Dhabi for medical treatment after detention by junta.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy