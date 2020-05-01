With a prolific output throughout the 1970s, Allen and Kuti gained sales and fame throughout Africa, Europe and North America.
Kuti’s outspoken criticism of corruption and human rights abuses got him and his band into repeated trouble with Nigerian authorities and in 1978 Allen left to concentrate on his own music.
He collaborated with many of the world’s top musicians including Brian Eno, Damon Albarn of Blur and Gorrillaz, Paul Simonon of the Clash and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
This year Allen released Rejoice, a CD of music he created with late South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela.
