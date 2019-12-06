Eleven of the ship’s 14-strong crew were taken hostage and held in the jungles of Nigeria and Cameroon before being released in May 2018 after the shipping company paid a ransom, the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested late last year in South Africa and flown to the Netherlands on Thursday. He appeared Friday at a behind-closed-doors hearing before an investigating judge who ordered him detained for two weeks.

