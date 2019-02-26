KINSHASA, Congo — Congo’s health ministry says that an Ebola treatment center in the eastern town of Katwa was attacked Sunday, leaving one caretaker dead and another hospitalized.

Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said Tuesday that none of the patients were injured in the attack on the clinic run by Doctors Without Borders and all patients have been transferred since the attack to Butembo to continue treatment.

He said the number of cases in the Katwa health zone and the security situation are not improving. The Katwa health zone has 239 cases, of which 182 have died, making it the new hotspot for Ebola.

Congo’s east has multiple armed groups all vying for control of the mineral-rich land. The insecurity has been a major challenge in fighting against the second largest Ebola outbreak.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.