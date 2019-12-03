This week talks were the second round on the dam since a breakdown prompted Egypt to appeal for international mediation. A third round of talks is scheduled Dec. 21-22 in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.
U.S. and World Bank officials attended the negotiations.
The White House stepped in last month, hosting the foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, who agreed to move talks forward.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.