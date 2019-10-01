The fire gutted a dormitory and school building while students slept around midnight on Sept. 17.

Some students escaped, though it’s unclear how many. The imam, his wife and child also made it out safely.

The imam said after the fire that some students were as young as 10.

Words of sympathy and material assistance are still pouring in for bereaved families.

The Liberian government has promised to rebuild the school.

