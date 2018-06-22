South Sudan said Friday it would not longer have anything to do with opposition leader Riek Machar and that “enough is enough,” dampening hopes for any resolution to the savage conflict racking the world’s newest country.

The announcement came just a day and a half after Machar and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir met for the first time in two years and even staged an awkward three-way hug with Ethio­pian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had organized the meeting.

“For the people of South Sudan, enough is enough,” acting foreign minister Martin Elia said at a news conference following peace talks in Addis Ababa attended by several African leaders. “If he wants to be president, he should wait for elections.”

At the same time, Sudan announced that the two men would meet in three days for new talks in its capital, Khartoum. South Sudanese Information Minister Michael Makuei confirmed the meeting.

“The Khartoum summit was a decision of the [African] heads of state,” Makuei said. “We will abide by it.” But he also stressed that Machar would not be allowed to play any political role in the transitional government to see South Sudan out of its crisis.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, with Kiir and Machar sharing power. But civil war erupted in 2013 as the country fragmented on ethnic lines. A peace agreement in 2015 disintegrated after a few months into heavy fighting in the capital, Juba, and Machar barely escaped with his life.

Despite two years of talks to get the peace process back on track, fighting has spread throughout the country with a staggering toll. More than 4 million people have been displaced — half of them into neighboring countries — and the population is teetering on the edge of famine.

Hopes that the reinvolvement of Machar in the peace processcould bring progress were dashed by the South Sudanese government’s announcement Friday that he could have no role in the transition.

