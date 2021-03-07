The news reports, aired on TVGE, noted that the explosions occurred in the vicinity of a military armory in the city of Bata but that information on what exactly happened was unavailable. Footage showed patients streaming into hospitals, and a news anchor pleaded with viewers to donate blood.
Equatorial Guinea is a small and impoverished country on Africa’s Atlantic coast, wedged between Gabon and Cameroon. Its president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has been in power since a coup in 1979 and is renowned for his repressive rule, vast network of corruption and lavish vanity projects.
While the country is rich in oil and timber, the majority of its million and a half citizens is poor, with some measurements putting the extreme-poverty rate at 40 percent.
Bearak reported from Khartoum, Sudan.