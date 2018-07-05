Ethiopia’s attorney general announced the dismissal of the heads of the country’s detention centers for human rights violations hours before the Thursday release of a Human Rights Watch report on torture in prison.

Berhanu Tsegaye said the top prison officials “were relieved of their post for failing to discharge the responsibilities and respect prisoners’ human rights,” according to the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting broadcaster late Wednesday.

The announcement, which did not specify which prison officials had been dismissed, came hours before the release of a harrowing report by Human Rights Watch describing systematic torture in Jail Ogaden, a prison in Ethiopia’s Somali Region.

Report author Felix Horne said federal and regional authorities never responded to letters in April and May conveying the group’s findings.

Ethi­o­pia has long been criticized for its human rights violations and egregious prison conditions, but a new prime minister inaugurated in April has spoken forcefully against the old ways of doing things.

In a landmark question-and-answer session before parliament in June, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed condemned the historical use of torture by security services, describing it as a form of “terrorism.”



“Does the constitution demand people be flogged, to be injured, to be kept in dark rooms? It doesn’t. That is the terrorist act of us, the government,” he said.

Abiy, who will visit the United States this month, has also released thousands of prisoners and reached out to both political opposition and rebel groups.

