Rescuers search at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff at the scene at Hejere near Bishoftu, about 31 miles south of Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia, on Sunday. (Yidnek Kirubel/AP)

Ethio­pian Airlines announced Monday it would ground the model aircraft that was involved in a devastating crash that killed everyone on board just minutes after takeoff.

The decision follows that of Cayman Airways and Chinese airlines to suspend the use of the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane, the latest version of the industry’s most popular passenger airline.

In a statement the airline said the fleet would be grounded “as extra safety precaution.”

The same plane model crashed shortly after takeoff in October in Indonesia, raising concerns about the aircraft. “So there might be a technical issue on this breed of aircraft so even though the investigation is not yet done, we decided to ground them for a while for technical checkup,” airline spokesman Binyamin Demesse said.

The company’s chief executive, Tewolde Gebremariam, said Sunday there were six planes in the fleet and initially the decision had been not to suspend them.

China’s Civil Aviation Administration said in a statement Sunday that it asked domestic airlines to temporarily ground all Boeing 737 Max jets. The move affected hundreds of flights on Monday in China, where 13 carriers operate more than 90 of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, domestic media reported.

Cayman Airways also has suspended Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, Fabian Whorms, the company’s president and chief executive, said in a statement Sunday night.

Ethio­pian Airlines Flight 302 crashed just six minutes after takeoff, killing 149 passengers and eight crew members. In its short flight, data shows the plane ascending then descending and then ascending again sharply while accelerating to speeds in excess of normal operations.

The pilot asked to return to Addis Ababa because he was experiencing difficulties.

The pilot has been identified as Yared Getachew, 28, of Addis Ababa. According to a statement issued by relatives in Northern Virginia, Getachew had 8,000 hours of flight time and was the youngest pilot in Ethio­pian Airlines history to captain a Boeing 737.

Half Kenyan and half Ethio­pian, Getachew had long requested the Nairobi route so he could visit family. Associates describe him as funny, energetic, charismatic and popular. Though young, he was described by the company as a senior pilot.

[Boeing issues warning on potential instrument malfunction after Indonesia crash]

In the case of the Indonesian Lion Air flights, pilots wrestled with the plane because a faulty sensor and automatic feature sent its nose pointing down while the pilots struggled to lift the plane up. They also requested to return to the airport shortly before plunging into the Java Sea.

The passenger list for the Ethiopian flight included a staggering 35 different nationalities from all over the world, including 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians and eight Americans. Many were involved in humanitarian work and attending a United Nations environmental conference in Nairobi.

Also among the dead was Cedric Asiavugwa, a third-year student at Georgetown University Law Center and a member of the school’s campus ministry.

Ethio­pian Airlines is Africa’s largest airline in terms of destinations and passengers served. It has ambitions of serving as the gateway to Africa and is widely seen as one of the best managed airlines on the continent.

It serves more than 100 destinations, including Washington, New York and Chicago.

The airline’s last major crash was in 2010, when an aircraft caught fire and plunged into the Mediterranean after taking off from Beirut’s airport, killing all 90 people on board. Bad weather and a technical fault were cited.

